The Missouri Miracle: 10 years later

January 12, 2007.

It's a day that Shawn Hornbeck's parents weren't should would actually happen.

Hornbeck, then 15-years-old, was last seen riding his bike to a friend's house on October 5, 2002 near Richwoods, Missouri.

More than four years later, he was found alive inside the apartment of Michael Devlin along with another missing boy, 13-year-old Ben Ownby.

Ben vanished from his home in Beaufort, MO on January 8, 2007.

The breakthrough came when officers in Kirkwood, MO were serving a warrant at an apartment when they noticed a white truck matching the description of a vehicle authorities had been searching for in the Ownby investigation.

When officers searched the apartment, they found both boys, unharmed.

Days later, the Hornbeck family held a press conference to answer questions about their reunion.

Both boys are said to be doing well.

Devlin will spend the remainder of his life in prison.

You can find all the stories by KFVS on the case by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.