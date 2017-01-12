American Heart Association offering emergency services courses at Rend Lake College

Rend Lake College is teaming up with the American Heart Association this spring to offer a number of emergency services courses.

They will be taught at the AHA Training Center at the MarketPlace in Mt. Vernon.

Among the courses are CPR, first aid, life support and trauma nurse for the urgent treatment of cardiac arrest, stroke and other life-threatening medical emergencies.

To learn more or to reserve a spot in the classes, contact the American Heart Association Training Center at 618-437-5321, extension 2032.

