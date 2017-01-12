Basketball team congratulates coach after 100th win

The John A. Logan College basketball coach reached his 100th victory.

John A. Logan College basketball players congratulated Head Coach Kyle Smithpeters and presented the game ball following his 100th victory after the Volunteers defeated Lewis & Clark in Carterville for its fifth straight win.

Smithpeters is 100-42 in his fifth season.

“We didn’t play one of our better games, but we did what we needed to do to win and that’s what counts,” Smithpeters said. “It is good to reach the 100-win milestone in just over four years.”

Jalen Perry scored 21 points out of the 86-80 win, Chad Culbreath added 18 points, Allen Billinger and Will Robinson each scored 11.

Jerome Davis had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Lewis & Clark's Will Sides scored 19 points, Cheick Kone put up 17 points and Can Oztamuar scored 16.

