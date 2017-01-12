Man arrested in Graves Co. after crashing into church, running from deputies

A man with a history of running from law enforcement officers is behind bars after leading Graves County deputies on a chase and crashing into a church.

According to the sheriff's department, the office got a tip that Patrick Clapp, 48, was in the Water Valley area. He had several outstanding warrants, so deputies went to check it out.

Deputy Zackary Dunigan spotted Clapp and he said when Clapp noticed him, he sped off.

During the chase, Clapp's SUV left the road and hit the foundation of Pleasant Valley Mission Church.

Then, Dunigan said Clapp ran into a wooded area behind the church.

Graves County K-9 officer Sakal found Clapp hiding in a thicket.

Clapp faces charges of fleeing and evading police 1st degree in a vehicle, criminal mischief 1st degree, operating on a suspended operator's license, fleeing and evading police 1st degree on foot, failure to wear a seat belt, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense, prescription controlled substance not in a proper container, DUI 4th offense, and two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree-police officer.

He was also served with seven warrants for his arrest.

Clapp remains in the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.