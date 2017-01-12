Poplar Bluff School District launches new website

Poplar Bluff Schools launched a new mobile-friendly website on New Year's day that includes information and interactive features.

The new, revamped site features a responsive design with a language translation function, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. A free mobile application with an emergency alert option is anticipated to be available from app stores by March.

Right now, on the homepage, you'll find a staff directory and transportation software via Infofinder, which maps existing bus routes, listing times and locations for parents. Other useful tools include lunch and breakfast menus complete with nutritional details through Nutrislice and real-time job listings from TalentEd.

Each school now has its own individual website that highlights building-wide news and calendar events plus other links for students, parents and employees.

The website rollout and a concerted branding effort has been in the planning stages since the summer.

Multiple bids were solicited from vendors most utilized by school systems nationwide and specifically in Missouri, along with Poplar Bluff’s previous host, which helped meet the district’s web needs for years.

But ultimately SchoolMessenger provided the best value, saving the district several thousand dollars annually by allowing the notification system already in place to be bundled into a single telecommunications platform.

