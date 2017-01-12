2 arrested for "staging" robbery in Carbondale

Two Carbondale men are behind bars after police say they worked together to fake a robbery.

According to the police department, Jonquel Gaston, 19, and John Stroger staged that robbery on Nov. 28 at Circle K Gas Station on East Walnut.

One of the men was working at the gas station when it happened.

The original report to police was that the "suspect" entered the business with a handgun and demanded cash.

Investigators say the pair worked together on the fake robbery in order to commit a theft.

Gaston and Stroger both face charges of theft and felony disorderly conduct.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.