2 arrested for "staging" robbery in Carbondale

A report released this past week shows that white Missourians between the ages 25 to 54 are dying at a disproportionately high rate from drug overdoses.
A report released this past week shows that white Missourians between the ages 25 to 54 are dying at a disproportionately high rate from drug overdoses.
A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.
A home in Cairo has significant damage after catching fire twice Saturday morning.
Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are investigating an apparent shooting that left one man injured Friday evening.
Police in Murphysboro, Illinois are investigating an apparent shooting that left one man injured Friday evening.
The St. Louis Blues took a 2-game series lead against the Minnesota Wild Friday night after winning 2-1.
The St. Louis Blues took a 2-game series lead against the Minnesota Wild Friday night after winning 2-1.
A Parma woman has been in the custody of ICE officials since November, and her children say they need her to come home. However, an immigration lawyer believes it won't be easy.
A Parma woman has been in the custody of ICE officials since November, and her children say they need her to come home. However, an immigration lawyer believes it won't be easy.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.
Albuquerque police are concerned over a Grand Theft Auto video game modification that lets players drive their patrol cars.
Albuquerque police are concerned over a Grand Theft Auto video game modification that lets players drive their patrol cars.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.