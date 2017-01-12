4 hurt after car flips into a Dunklin Co. ditch

A crash injures four people, including two children, Wednesday night in Dunklin County.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on County Road 239 about three miles West of Malden.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Courtney Jones, 35, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina northbound, when for an unknown reason the car went off the side of the road, hit a ditch, and flipped.

Four passengers in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The car was towed from the crash site and is considered a total loss.

Troopers report that no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

