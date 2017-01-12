January 13 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

January 13 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He's a country singer who has had more than 20 chart hits including: This Ain't No Thinking Thing, Ladies Love Country Boys and Honky Tonk Badonkadonk. Trace Adkins is 55 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Elaine on the NBC sitcom Seinfeld. From there she moved to CBS and another sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine. Then it was on to HBO for Veep.  Julia Louis-Dreyfus is 56 today.

He's an actor who had the role of Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games movies. Liam Hemsworth is 27 today.

He's an actor who played the elf-archer Legolas in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movies.  He also starred with Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean series.  Orlando Bloom is 40 today.

