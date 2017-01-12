5 things to know for Thursday, Jan. 12

It's Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Friday is a First Alert Action day as a cold front moving into the Heartland could bring icy conditions by this time tomorrow. Brian’s tracking the timing. As for your Thursday, wind will still be a factor as you walk out the door, as well as storms and thunderstorms. And even though it may seem warmer this morning, make sure you take a heavier coat, because by this afternoon temperature will be falling.

Making Headlines:

Early morning shooting: An early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau sends one person to the hospital. A Sergeant on the scene confirms one person was taken to Southeast Hospital. Around 2:30 a.m.officers were dispatched to the location. Investigators were located at the 1500 block of Rand St. in Cape Girardeau and left the area at around 4:38 a.m. Right now, the Cape Girardeau Police Department can't comment on the investigation.

Road crews prepare: The big problem with an ice storm is the uncertainty that comes with treating the roads. In Farmington, crews use granulated salt to help melt the ice. The salt is mixed with dirt and sand to give vehicles more traction. But, the roads likely won't be pre-treated, because rain is forecast to turn into ice. The rain would just wash any brine solution away. So crews will have to act quickly when the ice starts falling. Crews will be targeting trouble spots.

Shooting investigation: We're likely to find out more details later today about Wednesday evening's shooting in Cape Girardeau on Jan 11, 2017. Police say 2 people went to the hospital after being shot while on Jefferson Avenue. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. last night. Police said a car and a home were also hit by bullets. Authorities are still investigating, but so far no arrests have been made.

Autopsy today: An autopsy is scheduled today on the body of a young black male found at an apartment complex in Hayti. No name has been released. The body was discovered at the Cleveland Apartment complex Wednesday evening. Authorities have not ruled out foul play in the death investigation. We do know 15-year-old Shamar Holmes was last seen at the same apartment complex back on January 6, 2017. Earlier Wednesday, The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a missing person alert to try and find Holmes and said the teenager could be in Danger.

Life sentence: It's a first for the state of Kentucky, a drug dealer is blamed for an overdose death of a Richmond man. The dealer Navarius Westberry will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He was given a life sentence under the federal overdose law. He's accused of leading a drug ring that supplied fentanyl to the man who died. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic drug that's usually stronger than heroin.

