Man injured in early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau

An early morning shooting in Cape Girardeau sent one person to the hospital on Thursday, January 12.

Police confirmed the person was a 20-year-old white male.

According to Ptlm. Rich McCall with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the man had a single gunshot wound.

He said at this time he did not know the man's condition.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand St.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

According to Sergeant Adam Glueck, investigators are looking into whether or not it is connected to another shooting on Wednesday night on Jefferson Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

