Marion, IL police searching for man suspecting of stealing ring from Walmart

The Marion Police Department is asking for help in identifying a male suspect involved in a retail theft at the Marion Walmart.

On December 30, 2016 at approximately 10:40 p.m., the male suspect in the surveillance video stole a 14kt gold diamond ring from the Marion Walmart Jewelry Department after requesting to view the ring.

The ring is valued over $1000.

The man left the Walmart, running to a waiting white vehicle in the parking lot.

Please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124 with any information.

