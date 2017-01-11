Marion, IL police searching for man suspecting of stealing ring - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion, IL police searching for man suspecting of stealing ring from Walmart

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
(Source: Marion Police Department) (Source: Marion Police Department)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

The Marion Police Department is asking for help in identifying a male suspect involved in a retail theft at the Marion Walmart. 

On December 30, 2016 at approximately 10:40 p.m., the male suspect in the surveillance video stole a 14kt gold diamond ring from the Marion Walmart Jewelry Department after requesting to view the ring. 

The ring is valued over $1000. 

The man left the Walmart, running to a waiting white vehicle in the parking lot.

Please contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124 with any information.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly