Heartland electric crews preparing for ice, freezing rain

Electric crews in some northern Heartland counties began preparing for the winter weather, Wednesday.

The threat ice and freezing rain, expected to hit parts of the Heartland Thursday night into Friday morning, is what has some electric crews bracing for what could a busy weekend.

Workers with Citizens Electric Corporation in Perryville were fueling up their trucks and loading equipment in the event the storm brings wide spread power outages.

Leaders there say linemen will be on call throughout the weekend and crews are preparing to work the extra hours if needed.

That's because the weather predicted does not bode well for power lines according to Citizens Electric communications specialist Shawn Seabaugh.

"We are trying our best to minimize any kind of trees falling on the lines, however when ice gathers on the line and high winds come up it creates a harmonic, which call a galloping line,” Seabaugh said. “When those two lines touch, it causes an outage."

Citizens Electric services about 22,000 customers mostly in Perry and St. Francois counties.

Crews say if things get really bad it could take 40 to 50 lineman to get things back up and running in that area.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.