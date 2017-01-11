Two Paducah choruses will host open auditions - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two Paducah choruses will host open auditions

Written by Brian Heisserer, Executive Producer
Young singers will have the chance to try out for two choruses on Thursday, January 12th.

The Paducah Symphony Children's Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Bradley Almquist, is open to students in grades 3-7.

The Youth Chorus, directed by Samantha Veal, is open to students in grades 8-12.

Singers can audition at the Broadway United Methodist Church on Thursday January 12th, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The church is located at 701 Broadway Street in Paducah,

To schedule an audition, email Janine@paducahsymphony.org or call 270-444-0065.

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT
    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

