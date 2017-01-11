Two Paducah choruses will host open auditions

Young singers will have the chance to try out for two choruses on Thursday, January 12th.

The Paducah Symphony Children's Chorus, under the direction of Dr. Bradley Almquist, is open to students in grades 3-7.

The Youth Chorus, directed by Samantha Veal, is open to students in grades 8-12.

Singers can audition at the Broadway United Methodist Church on Thursday January 12th, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

The church is located at 701 Broadway Street in Paducah,

To schedule an audition, email Janine@paducahsymphony.org or call 270-444-0065.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.