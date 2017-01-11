Two Paducah choruses will host open auditions

The St. Louis Blues took a 2-game series lead against the Minnesota Wild Friday night after winning 2-1.
A Parma woman has been in the custody of ICE officials since November, and her children say they need her to come home. However, an immigration lawyer believes it won't be easy.
Two people are accused of murder in the September 2016 death of a Malden, Missouri man.
The victim of a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been identified.
The grand opening of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is still weeks away, but we got a sneak peek on Friday, April 14.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
