Cape Girardeau PD: 2 people injured after shooting, investigation currently underway

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri responded to a report of a shooting on Wednesday evening that left two people injured.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the first call on the shooting came in around 5:51 p.m.

Police responded to the area near the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Benton St. in south Cape Girardeau.

Officials say two people were shot and taken to local hospitals - one via ambulance, the other via private vehicle.

A maroon car at the scene, along with a nearby home, were both hit with gunfire.

As of Thursday, both victims were still in the hospital, and no arrests have been made.

Cape Girardeau PD were joined by the local Fire Dept. as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

