What you need to know if Affordable Care Act is repealed or replaced

Many political candidates ran on the promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now that they are in power, it looks more likely than ever before.

The truth is, no one knows what will happen if the ACA is repealed or replaced, but there are some things you could be doing right now to not get penalized.

"Obamacare is a complete and total disaster," President-elect Donald Trump said.

"I don't feel there is a politician that could ever imagine taking away health insurance for 20 million Americans," California Gov. Jerry Brown said.

Depending on who you ask, the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare is a hit or a miss.

Since it passed six years ago Republicans have vowed to repeal it.

Following the 20-16 election, President-elect Donald Trump joined that effort and vowed to replace it.

"We have a plan to replace it we have plenty of ideas to replace it and you'll see as the weeks and months unfold what we're talking about replacing it!" Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said.

In southeast Missouri, Gina Harper is the only Affordable Care Act counselor.

She couldn't talk on camera for this report but said with talk of a health care replacement, she deals with many families unsure if it's worth signing up.

Harper said the best thing you could do is make sure you're covered to avoid paying a penalty.

If you're already covered, Harper recommends you continue to pay for your coverage until any official changes are made.

"We're going to be submitting, as soon as our secretary has approved, " Trump said. "Almost simultaneously, shortly thereafter, a plan, it will be repeal and replace, it will be essentially simultaneously and various segments."

The deadline for open enrollment is January 31.

You can start the application process by clicking here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.