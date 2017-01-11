Metropolis PD: Businesses should inspect $20 bills - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis PD: Businesses should inspect $20 bills

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

The Metropolis Police Department is reminding people to inspect their $20 bills.

According to police, there have been several counterfeit bills being circulated.

They remind people to inspect any $20 bills you receive, along with $50 bills.

