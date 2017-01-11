Thousands of drink tumblers recalled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thousands of drink tumblers recalled

These tumblers have been recalled because they may crack or break. (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) These tumblers have been recalled because they may crack or break. (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Check your drink tumbler before you fill it up: Dunkin' Donuts is recalling 8,300 16-ounce glass tumblers.

The tumblers were sold for hot and cold beverages and were sold in three styles.

Two of the affected cups have "BUT FIRST, DUNKIN'" written on them. The third has the letters "DD" embossed on it.

There have been 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. No one has reported injuries as a result.

If you have one of the cups, you can return it to a Dunkin' Donuts store for a refund.

You can find more information on their website.

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

