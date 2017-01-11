Thousands of drink tumblers recalled

These tumblers have been recalled because they may crack or break. (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Check your drink tumbler before you fill it up: Dunkin' Donuts is recalling 8,300 16-ounce glass tumblers.

The tumblers were sold for hot and cold beverages and were sold in three styles.

Two of the affected cups have "BUT FIRST, DUNKIN'" written on them. The third has the letters "DD" embossed on it.

There have been 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. No one has reported injuries as a result.

If you have one of the cups, you can return it to a Dunkin' Donuts store for a refund.

You can find more information on their website.

