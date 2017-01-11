Third annual Indoor Ironman event happens soon at SIU - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Third annual Indoor Ironman event happens soon at SIU

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s third annual Indoor Ironman event will soon commence.

Students and members of SIU’s Student Recreation Center can sign up now to join in the challenge. The goal is to swim a total of two miles, run 26 miles and bicycle a total of 112 miles between Feb. 6 and Feb. 26. Participants can do so individually or in teams of three people, with each completing one of the three “legs.”

All who successfully complete the challenge will receive a 2017 Indoor Ironman T-shirt.

The registration fee is $10 per participant, regardless of whether the person is signing up to participate individually or as part of a team. All SIU students and members of the Student Recreation Center are eligible to be part of the Indoor Ironman. To sign up, visit the Member Services Center or the Personal Fitness and Wellness Studios on the lower level of the Student Recreation Center.

For additional details, call 618/453-1272 or visit www.reccenter.siu.edu. 

