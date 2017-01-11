Death investigation underway in Hayti, MO

A death investigation is underway right now in Hayti, Missouri.

According to Hayti Police Chief Paul Sheckell, the body of a black male juvenile was found on Wednesday, January 11.

On Thursday, Chief Sheckell confirmed it was that of Shamar Holmes who was reported missing on Jan. 9.

Investigators say he had not been seen since Jan. 6.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

Chief Sheckell said they have not determined if Holmes' death is the result of foul play or not.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are working with the Hayti Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department on the investigation.

