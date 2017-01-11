Naturalization Ceremony scheduled at RLC canceled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Naturalization Ceremony scheduled at RLC canceled

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

A Naturalization Ceremony scheduled at Rend Lake College for Friday, January 13 had been canceled.

According to Justine Flanagan with the U.S. District Court Southern District of Illinois, candidates who were scheduled to be naturalized will be notified and rescheduled for an upcoming ceremony.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

Powered by Frankly