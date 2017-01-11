RECALL: thousands of rock salt lamps under recall - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

RECALL: thousands of rock salt lamps under recall

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Rock of Gibraltar Lamp (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) Rock of Gibraltar Lamp (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Basket of Rocks Lamp (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) Basket of Rocks Lamp (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
Carnival of Lights Lamp (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) Carnival of Lights Lamp (Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
(KFVS) -

If you own a rock salt lamp, you need to check it.

Three different rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand are being recalled because the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug may overheat and ignite.

The recall involved about 80,000 lamps.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lamps are pink and are mounted on a wooden base or sit in a black metal basket.

They were sold at Michaels stores across the country from July 2016 through November 2016. They cost between $15 and $30.

The affected models are the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights, and Basket of Rocks.

If you have one of the lamps, you should return it to a Michaels store for a full refund.

You can get more information about it on their website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:34:52 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

Powered by Frankly