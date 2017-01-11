RECALL: thousands of rock salt lamps under recall

If you own a rock salt lamp, you need to check it.

Three different rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand are being recalled because the dimmer switch and/or outlet plug may overheat and ignite.

The recall involved about 80,000 lamps.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the lamps are pink and are mounted on a wooden base or sit in a black metal basket.

They were sold at Michaels stores across the country from July 2016 through November 2016. They cost between $15 and $30.

The affected models are the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights, and Basket of Rocks.

If you have one of the lamps, you should return it to a Michaels store for a full refund.

You can get more information about it on their website.

