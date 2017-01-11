Drug trafficking tip leads to arrest of McCracken Co. man

A convicted felon is back behind bars after investigators found him in possession of drugs and two loaded handguns.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, someone tipped them off about methamphetamine trafficking that was taking place at a home on Kris Lane.

During a search of the home, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, anabolic steroids and assorted drug paraphernalia.

They also found two loaded handguns in the home.

The suspect, Jason Adreon, 42, is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess firearms.

Adreon was taken into custody on Tuesday, Jan. 10 on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance-anabolic steroid, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.