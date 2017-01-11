Sikeston DPS warns residents about MO liquor law

Sikeston DPS wants to remind its residents that it is illegal to host a party and have a cover charge without having a liquor license.

Sikeston officers said recent illegal parties left one man injured and others upset when their party was shut down by DPS and their cover charge not refunded.

According to Captain Jim McMillen with the Sikeston DPS, the two incidents included a party early on Christmas morning when a man was shot and another party on New Year's Eve.

If alcohol is consumed where there is a cover charge but no license, those held responsible could face some consequences.

Sikeston DPS plans on performing walk-through and compliance checks.

The department also said once a cover charge is occurring the event is considered open to the public.

DPS also reminds residents that state law makes it illegal to charge admission to an event that serves alcohol without a liquor license. For example:

If you rent a venue for the purpose of charging admission it’s legal as long as it’s catered by someone with a liquor license or the venue already has a liquor license.

as long as it’s catered by someone with a liquor license or the venue already has a liquor license. Having a party or gathering at your home where alcohol is present is legal as long as there is no charge for admission.

as long as there is no charge for admission. Having a party at a rented building that has no liquor license or you charge an admission where alcohol is being brought in or sold is illegal.

If there is illegal activity, for example, the use of marijuana or other illegal drugs taking place DPS has a zero-tolerance policy and will take action. Parties will be shut down with no cover charges refunds.

Missouri revised statute 311.480 said:

"It shall be unlawful for any person operating any premises where food, beverages or entertainment are sold or provided for compensation, who does not possess a license for the sale of intoxicating liquor, to permit the drinking or consumption of intoxicating liquor in the premises, without having a license as in this section provided."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.