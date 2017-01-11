MoDOT: avoid travel Thursday night and through the weekend

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants drivers to stay off the roads if possible Thursday night through Sunday.

As we've reported, there is a significant chance for freezing rain, sleet and ice beginning late Thursday.

“MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”

You can check road conditions here.

Drivers that choose to get on the roads should take precautions including filling up the gas tank, keep extra blankets and gloves inside your car along with water and snacks.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.