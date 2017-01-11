FBI warns of jury duty scam in MO

If you get a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer or officer of the court that claims you failed to report for jury duty, the Federal Bureau of Investigations says it's a scam.

During the call, the suspect asks for personal information like birth date or social security number for "verification purposes." The suspect may even have some of your personal information and then ask that you provide your bank account number or credit card number to "pay a fine."

“Do not provide your personal information,” said Gregory Linhares, Clerk of Court, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Missouri. “Federal courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call or email. Most contact between a federal court and a prospective juror will be through the U.S. mail. Any phone calls by real court officials will not include requests for sensitive personal information.”

If you get the call, do not give out any information.

Instead, you are asked to write down the phone number that appears on your caller ID and contact the FBI St. Louis at 314-589-2500. When you hear the recorded menu options, press “0” for the operator and say you are calling about the jury duty scam.

