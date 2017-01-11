Accidental shooting in Delta, MO leads to arrest

A man is behind bars in Perry County, Missouri after he accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of a church in Delta.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the rear parking lot of First Baptist Church after someone heard a gun go off.

Lt. Eric Friedrich said Eric Lindsay, 25, was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned that the gun was reported stolen in a burglary in Perry County on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The 9mm handgun and other items were stolen from a home on Apple Creek Lane.

Lindsay and his alleged accomplice, Heather Bacon, 32, are both in the Perry County Jail on charges of burglary, trespass, and theft.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.