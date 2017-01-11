Brookport Bridge reopened to traffic, repairs to bridge deck complete

The Brookport Bridge is back open to traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed US 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge at 9 a.m. so crews could repair the steel deck of the bridge.

Heavy traffic damaged part of the steel decking in the center of the bridge.

Drivers are asked to take note of the new "flip down" sign along US 45 southbound near the Illinois Route 145 intersection that indicates when the bridge is closed.

Brookport Bridge carries about 5,000 vehicles across the river every day between Paducah, KY and Brookport, IL.

