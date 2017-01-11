Hayti PD: Body found identified as missing teen Shamar Holmes

The scene on Wednesday at the Cleveland Apartments. (Source: cNews)

Shamar Holmes was last seen in Hayti on Jan. 6. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the missing endangered advisory after the Hayti teen was found dead.

Police confirmed the body found in the apartment complex on Wednesday, Jan. 11 has been identified as Shamar Holmes.

Shamar Holmes, 15, was not seen or heard from since 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

He was last seen at the Cleveland Apartments.

According to Hayti Police Chief Paul Sheckell, Holmes was not reported missing until the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 9.

Investigators have not released the cause of death, but we're told early autopsy results show no foul play.

The Pemsicot County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Division of Drug and Crime Control, and the coroner's office all assisted in the investigation.

In a release, Chief Sheckell said he and the investigating agencies wanted to extend their condolences to the Holmes family and friends of the family.

