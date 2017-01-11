Cedarhurst Center to host regional student art exhibitions

The 43rd installment of The Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition will open at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts on Sunday, January 15.

Cedarhurst is proud to be the southern Illinois affiliate of the Scholastic Art Awards, a juried student art competition that draws hundreds of entries each year. Works of the top award recipients from the regional program are sent to New York for the national competition.

Open to seventh through 12th grade students in 28 southern Illinois counties, this year’s entries totaled over 1100 works of art from 18 southern Illinois schools.

A panel of three judges had the difficult task of viewing all the submissions and selecting American Vision Award nominees, Gold Key, Silver Key and Honorable Mention certificate award recipients for the exhibit at Cedarhurst as well as the winner of the John R. and Eleanor R. Mitchell Foundation Administrative Counselor Scholarship.

Entries for this year’s competition were submitted from junior and senior high school art departments from Anna-Jonesboro, Belleville, Benton, Carbondale, Cisne, Harrisburg, Johnston City, Joppa, Kell, Marion, Massac County, Mt. Carmel, Mt. Vernon, Nashville, Sesser-Valier, West Frankfort, and Woodlawn.

The 2017 exhibition features 246 works of art and will be displayed in three galleries at Cedarhurst. The Main Gallery, and the Beal Corridor Gallery sponsored by Hughey Funeral Home as well as the Regenhardt Gallery inside the Shrode Art Center sponsored by SSM Health.

The exhibit, sponsored by Bill and Sylvia Howard and cosponsored by Bill and Barbara Beck, will be open to the public Sunday, January 15 through Sunday, February 5.

The awards ceremony will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 5 in the Performance Hall at Cedarhurst.

Art created by students enrolled in the Cedarhurst After School Art program will be the next exhibit in the Beck Family Center Gallery. The Amazing After School Art exhibition features original work created by kindergarten through 5th grade students inspired by the book, The Snurtch by Sean Ferrel.

The new gallery exhibitions will be introduced with a Cedarhurst Members’ Preview

Reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, January 17. The reception is free of charge for Cedarhurst members, $5 for non-members.

Located on Richview Road in Mt. Vernon, Cedarhurst Center for the Arts is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Gallery admission for the Scholastic Art Awards Exhibition is free.

For more information about Cedarhurst call 618.242.1236 or visit www.cedarhurst.org.

