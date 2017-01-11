This week in music: 1984 Mac & Jack

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine of music and set the dials to this week in 1984.

These were the songs being played on radio stations, MTV and boom boxes across the country.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had The Romantics at number five with Talking in Your Sleep. It the biggest hit the band from Detroit ever had.

At number four was Duran Duran with Union of the Snake. You remember the video. It had the band being chase through the desert by a half-man half-snake creature.

Hall and Oates were red hot at the time. Their hit Say It Isn't So was parked in the number three spot. The song couldn't quite reach the top spot on the charts. It got has high as number 2 where it spent four weeks.

The British band Yes is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this spring. But it '84 the group was enjoying its most successful single. Owner of a Lonely Heart was the band's only number one hit. The video had a memorable ending with members of the band turning into animals.

And in the top spot was the mega-star team up of Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson. Say Say Say would spend six weeks at number one and believe it or not was the biggest hit of the 80's by either singer. The video featured Jackson and McCartney as a pair of con-artists and entertainers in a traveling minstrel show from the Great Depression. Paul's wife Linda and Michael's sister LaToya also appeared in the video.

