January 12 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today you're sharing it with a couple of legendary radio personalities.

He's a Cape Girardeau native who many credit for saving AM radio. His conservative talk show is heard by millions each day. In his career, he's won a Marconi Award and been named Syndicated Radio Personality of the Year. Rush Limbaugh is 66 today.

He's a shock jock who became famous for discussing traditionally obscene subjects on his radio show. He also starred in the movie Private Parts. Howard Stern is 63 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Rebecca on the NBC sitcom Cheers. She got her start in Hollywood by playing a Vulcan in Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. Kirstie Alley is 66 today.

She was one of the Spice Girls known as Sporty Spice. She also goes by Mel C. But her real name is Melanie Chisholm and she's 43 today.

He's the vocalist for the heavy metal band White Zombie. He's also worked in movies, directing the remake of the horror classic Halloween. Rob Zombie is 52 today.

