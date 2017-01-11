Four things you need to know on 1/11

It's Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

You may see some fog on your commute, on this Wednesday morning. And you will definitely see more wind and rain as the day goes on. Waking up expect temps in the 30s and 40s. By lunchtime it will be much warmer…right around 60. You’ll notice the wind today, but it won’t be as windy as yesterday. You still might want to secure the patio furniture. FIRST ALERT: the chance of ice on Friday is looking more likely.

Making Headlines:

Trump news conference: President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first news conference as President-elect later this morning. He's expected to talk about the potential conflicts of interest between his business and presidency and face questions about Russian hacking. News reports have surfaced claiming Russia has some damaging information on him, Trump calls the reports fake news and a political witch hunt.

Financial crisis: In Illinois, money troubles are being handed off from one set of lawmakers to another today as the new General Assemble is sworn in. At 18 months, the state has the longest running budget deadlock in the country.

Hypothermia causes death: So far there's been four deaths in Portland, OR since the beginning of the year tied to cold weather exposure. A 29-year-old likely died from hypothermia Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2016 due to exposure, and investigators believe the man was likely living in the woods below a roadway.

Greitens regulation freeze: Greitens is putting a temporary freeze on new government regulations. He signed an executive order banning state agencies from creating new regulations through the end of next month. State agencies have until the end of June 2018 to drop regulations which don't meet Greitens' approval.

