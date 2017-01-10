3 arrested in Charleston, MO for having more than 250 bags of synthetic marijuana

A Benton, Kentucky man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into someone's home with a knife.
A Benton, Kentucky man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into someone's home with a knife.
A Murphysboro man is home safe after a mishap involving a four-wheeler.
A Murphysboro man is home safe after a mishap involving a four-wheeler.
Poplar Bluff students raised almost $48,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Poplar Bluff students raised almost $48,000 to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Cape Girardeau police say one person is dead and another is being treated at a hospital after a bizarre shooting incident.
Cape Girardeau police say one person is dead and another is being treated at a hospital after a bizarre shooting incident.
About 50 people will become U.S. citizens in the rotunda of Kentucky's Capitol.
About 50 people will become U.S. citizens in the rotunda of Kentucky's Capitol.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the...
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.
A woman found the father she'd never met - and whom she thought had died - through Ancestry.com.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driver
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driver
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.
The issues that led to Robert Bentley's resignation as Alabama's 53rd governor continue to impact more people than Bentley and his former aide, Rebekah Mason.
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw continues to increase as deputies follow up on leads.
A Walmart greeter explains the moment a wild turkey walked right past him into the store. But later, he was fired for how he handled the incident.
A Walmart greeter explains the moment a wild turkey walked right past him into the store. But later, he was fired for how he handled the incident.