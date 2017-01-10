3 arrested in Charleston, MO for having more than 250 bags of synthetic marijuana

Authorities in Mississippi County got more than 250 bags of synthetic marijuana and miscellaneous ammunition off of the streets.

The sheriff's office served a search warrant on a home on Tuesday, January 10 in Charleston when they found a large quantity of synthetic cannabinoids with an estimated street value of more than $5,000. Also seized during the search were smaller amounts of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, along with various types of ammunition and firearm magazines.

Three people in the home were arrested.

Jeffrey Clyde Riley, Senior, 49; Stephanie Riley, 28; and Carolyn Riley, 43, all of Charleston, Mo., were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Riley, Senior faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Bonds for Stephanie Riley and Carolyn Riley were set at $25,000 each, while bond for Jeffrey Riley was set at $50,000.

All three were taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the synthetic cannabinoids were being brought in and sold for about $20 per package.

He said for the dealer, this drug bust is about a $5,000-plus loss.

The sheriff said that's 250 to 300 people that aren't going to be running around on synthetic cannabinoids over the next few weeks.

"To my knowledge, it's the largest amount of synthetic cannabinoids that have ever been recovered in Mississippi County," Sheriff Hutcheson said. "The synthetic cannabinoids are, depending on the name brand and type, they affect people differently but they're not like marijuana. That's a misnomer."

The Mississippi's County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Charleston DPS and the ATF.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.