Cape Girardeau Salvation Army reports donations down over holiday season

The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army reports donations fell short this holiday season.

Salvation Army leaders say the organization missed the mark by about $50,000 during their Red Kettle goal this past year.

Captain Ronnie Amick, head of the Cape Girardeau Salvation Army, says it's unclear why donations were down.

“We’re pretty shocked about that. Our mail appeal numbers were up and even kettles themselves were staying steady but it ended up a little short,” Amick said.

The Salvation Army was able to raise $250,000 dollars during the fundraising campaign.

Regardless, Amick says the organization will have to take a hard look at its finances for the coming year.

"We'll just have to look at our budget very closely and see what areas we can cut programs without drastically affecting the program,” Amick said. “We don't always want to get rid of a program because that's not the answer for the community."

He says it's too early to tell what programs may face cuts but he says the group's goal will continue to serve the community.

This marks the second time in five years, the Red Kettle goal fell short of its mark.

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army leaders remind people they do accept donations year round.

