SIU Women's Club offering scholarships

Authorities say a 48-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a highway near the southern Missouri tourist community of Branson.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Lake City Dollar Store on Sunday, April 16.
United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane.
A Gilbertsville, Kentucky man is in the hospital in critical condition following a motorcycle vs. fertilizer spreader crash in Graves County.
Shorts weather is upon us. To get ready, local fitness trainer Tamatha Crowson shared the perfect leg workout.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified. East 102 Street - East 108 Street in Cleveland is on lockdown. Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties. Suspect is in this case is Steve Stephens: He is described as a black man 6'1" 244 lbs. Bald with a full beard Wearing a da...
Saturday’s Spring Break Splash in DeRidder was full of people, enjoying plenty of food, games and activities, but many at today’s event were all excited about one thing, a local officer getting shocked with by a taser. And while some believed getting shocked by a taser might feel painful, others thought the complete opposite. The DeRidder Police Officer Union put together this 'Tase-A-Cop' event to help raise money for the department’s Christmas toy dri...
