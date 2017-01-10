SIU Women's Club offering scholarships

The SIU Women's Club is now accepting applications for two scholarships.

The Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship and the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Scholarship are each worth $2,000.

All female undergraduate students enrolled in a degree program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale who have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 and a minimum of 24 credits earned at the university are eligible to apply.

Preference is given to applicants who will have senior status at the conclusion of the 2017 spring semester.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is February 1, 2017.

Applicants should complete the general SIU scholarship application available online by clicking here. Then click on the "SIU Scholarship Opportunity Manager" and enter "SIU Women's Club" in the search box to find the applications and additional details.

Scholarship recipients are chosen based on academic achievement, career goals and aspirations, leadership experience, references, and financial need.

The Dorothy Morris Traditional Student Scholarship will go to a student whose college education takes place within a few years of high school graduation.

The recipient of the Joyce Guyon Non-Traditional Student Scholarship will be a woman whose college education has been interrupted in some way.

For more information contact Laura Helsel at siuwomensclub@gmail.com or by calling 618-559-4541.

The scholarships honor two SIU Carbondale "first ladies" who strongly supported women in academics.

