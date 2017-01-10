Carbondale bookstore gearing up for the eclipse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale bookstore gearing up for the eclipse

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A bookstore near the Southern Illinois University campus is gearing up for the eclipse.

They're hoping for a big turnout for the event and in preparation have started making t-shirts.

The store currently has t-shirts to sell, but will be getting hats and other apparel and souvenirs.

"I think it's going to be a boost for everybody," said managing partner Randy Johnson. "Obviously, in Illinois right now times are tough. So, we're just glad to have that many people from out of town come in. I also think it's going to be a good boost for SIU."

