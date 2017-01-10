Anna teen trapshooter traveling the globe to compete, aiming for Olympic gold

Anna native Chris Haire competing in Cyprus in March 2016. Haire, age 17, was recently named to the U.S. World Cup men's trapshooting team. Photo courtesy: Haire Family.

Anna native Chris Haire is aiming high. The teen recently earned a spot on the World Cup U.S. Men's Trapshooting Team.

Haire is one of only three men on the elite team of trapshooters, and at just 17 years old, he's also the youngest.

"I never thought I would even be going overseas at age 16 or 17," said Haire.

Haire has already shot around the globe competing in Germany and Cyprus.

"When I was in Cyprus I was traveling on a bus with 12 Olympians at one time," Haire said. "It was an incredible experience."

In February, Haire will compete in a World Cup event in New Delhi, India, but perhaps his most life-changing trip is taking place in January.

His mother and father are driving him to Colorado Springs, Colorado to his new home at the Olympic Training Center.

"My life will take a complete 180," Haire said. "Basically my job will be to train and make the Olympic team."

Don't let his age fool you - Haire is driven and he says he won't take his eye off his aim of getting on the podium in 2020.

"Just eat sleep and breathe this sport for the next guaranteed 18 months and spend every day of my life focusing on a job and a goal that I extremely want to achieve," Haire said.

In addition to working toward Olympic gold, Haire will also be working toward his degree. He'll be taking college classes while training in Colorado.

