Bardwell, Wickliffe residents to vote on alcohol sales in city limits

Voters in Ballard County and Carlisle County, Kentucky will decide on allowing alcohol sales.

Wickliffe residents voted on Tuesday, January 10 on whether or not to allow alcohol sales in the city of Wickliffe. According to the Ballard County Clerk's Office, the measure did not pass, with 70 votes for no and 47 for yes.

The Carlisle County Clerk's Office said voters in Bardwell will also decide on alcohol sales in Bardwell city limits. The polling location is at the Carlisle County Extension building and polls close at 6 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.