ISP: Heavy winds blow over semi truck on I-64 in Jefferson Co., - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: Heavy winds blow over semi truck on I-64 in Jefferson Co., IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Illinois State Police) (Source: Illinois State Police)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police report heavy winds blew over a semi truck on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Tuesday, January 10.

According to police, 53-year-old Daryl R. Biggs, of Henderson, Ky., was driving a 2016 International semi pulling an empty box trailer on I-64 eastbound when a heavy cross wind blew it over at mile post 89.5.

According to witnesses, the rear of the empty trailer was lifted off of the ground at which point the driver, Biggs, lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the five-axle tractor trailer combination overturned onto the right shoulder, pinning  Biggs in the vehicle.

Jefferson County Rural Fire and EMS personnel were able to get Biggs out of the cab.

Police report he had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The right lane of I-64 was closed for about 4.5 hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    •   
Powered by Frankly