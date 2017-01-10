ISP: Heavy winds blow over semi truck on I-64 in Jefferson Co., IL

Illinois State Police report heavy winds blew over a semi truck on Interstate 64 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Tuesday, January 10.

According to police, 53-year-old Daryl R. Biggs, of Henderson, Ky., was driving a 2016 International semi pulling an empty box trailer on I-64 eastbound when a heavy cross wind blew it over at mile post 89.5.

According to witnesses, the rear of the empty trailer was lifted off of the ground at which point the driver, Biggs, lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the five-axle tractor trailer combination overturned onto the right shoulder, pinning Biggs in the vehicle.

Jefferson County Rural Fire and EMS personnel were able to get Biggs out of the cab.

Police report he had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The right lane of I-64 was closed for about 4.5 hours.

