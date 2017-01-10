Paducah couple charged with child abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah couple charged with child abuse

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Blair Bard (Source: McCracken County Jail)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah couple sits behind bars for allegedly abusing an 11-year-old boy.

According to the police department, officers were called to a Paducah elementary school to investigate after the boy came to school with scabs and bruises on his body.

The boy told investigators he'd been whipped with a "switch," a belt, and an electronic cord.

Taneca Bard, 27, and Blair Bard, 26, both admitted to having whipped the child during an interview with a detective.

That detective confirmed the Bards are related to the child.

Both Taneca and Blair Bard face a charge of second-degree child abuse.

