Crews work to cleanup road after semi overturns on Said Rd. in McCracken Co.

Crews worked to clean up after a semi overturned on Said Road in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, January 10.

According to the McCrakcen County Sheriff's Department, deputies, EMS and the Reidland/Farley Fire Department received a call at around 1 p.m. about a rollover crash in the 1600 block of Said Road (KY 131).

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a 2003 International semi pulling a grain trailer overturned, spilling the contents into a yard, as well as onto the road.

The driver of the semi, 54-year-old Michael C. Sutton, of Hickory, was able to climb out of the truck before emergency crews arrived.

According to Sutton, as he came to a sharp curve, he met a pickup truck that was across the center line and he swerved to avoid a crash. He said the semi and trailer dropped into a ditch on the right side and overturned.

Crews worked to upright the truck and trailer and remove the grain from the scene.

