McCracken County High School names new women's soccer coach

Bryan Hantak has been named as the new head coach for the McCracken County High School's women's soccer team.

Hantak served as an assistant coach for the men's soccer team last year.

He takes over for Jeff Hill who resigned in December.

Before he started coaching in McCracken County, Hantak served as men's varsity head coach for Allen High School in Allen, Texas from 2010-2015.

He's also served as an assistant coach for Austin College, University of Dallas, Fontbonne University, and Missouri Baptist University.

“After being lucky enough to work with Coach Wiersema and the boys for a year, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the girls,” Hantak said. “I have coached at several schools, but have found that there is something special about McCracken and I can't wait to get started working with the girls to help them reach their potential and their dreams!”

