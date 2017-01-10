Free indoor herb gardening class available in Murphysboro - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free indoor herb gardening class available in Murphysboro

Written by Mike Payne, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Join Horticulture Extension Educator, Alicia Gardner, in a free indoor herb gardening class that will teach you how to grow fresh herbs in your home.

If you would like to turn your brown thumb into a green thumb come by the Sallie Logan Public Library in Murphysboro on January 21, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The class will cover how to choose herbs that match your tastes and conditions, what plants need to grow and how to create the right conditions in your house.

“Anyone can grow herbs at home with a little planning and guidance,” Gardner said.

Growing your own herbs can provide many benefits:

  • The freshest herbs available to cook with are ones you have just harvested on your window sill.
  • Home-grown produce fits with a low environmental impact or shop-local lifestyle.
  • Indoor plants can help to create a more relaxing environment and may improve indoor air quality.

Free seed packets and informational handouts will be offered to take home and use.

You can register for the free class by calling the U. of I. Extension office at 618-687-1727 or online at this website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    US drops largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan

    The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.

    The massive bomb was dropped for the first time in combat in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan, near its border with Pakistan, on a suspected ISIS tunnel system.

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

  • Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    •   
Powered by Frankly