Free indoor herb gardening class available in Murphysboro

Join Horticulture Extension Educator, Alicia Gardner, in a free indoor herb gardening class that will teach you how to grow fresh herbs in your home.

If you would like to turn your brown thumb into a green thumb come by the Sallie Logan Public Library in Murphysboro on January 21, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The class will cover how to choose herbs that match your tastes and conditions, what plants need to grow and how to create the right conditions in your house.

“Anyone can grow herbs at home with a little planning and guidance,” Gardner said.

Growing your own herbs can provide many benefits:

The freshest herbs available to cook with are ones you have just harvested on your window sill.

Home-grown produce fits with a low environmental impact or shop-local lifestyle.

Indoor plants can help to create a more relaxing environment and may improve indoor air quality.

Free seed packets and informational handouts will be offered to take home and use.

You can register for the free class by calling the U. of I. Extension office at 618-687-1727 or online at this website.

