UT Martin recognized as one of the best in the country for online degree

The University of Tennessee at Martin has been recognized as having one of the best online master of business programs in the country.

U.S. News & World Report ranked UTM as the top institution in Tennessee.

UTM's Online MBA program tied for 36th place overall.

Students enrolled in the program don't ever have to step foot on campus to obtain their degree.

According to a release from the school, it's geared toward working professionals and offers enough flexibility that students can complete the program within two years.

Southeast Missouri State University was also named to the list.

