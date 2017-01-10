Tennis courts in Noble Park temporarily closed due to wind damag - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tennis courts in Noble Park temporarily closed due to wind damage

Tennis courts were damaged by the wind at Noble Park.
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Noble Park tennis courts in Paducah, Kentucky are temporarily closed due to wind damage.

According to the Paducah Parks Department, they closed the courts until further notice due to the gusty weather conditions on Tuesday, January 10.

The wind damaged the fencing on the south side of the tennis courts.

Paducah Parks Services is working to either repair or replace the fence.

