Doniphan, MO man to spend his life in prison for murder

A Parma woman has been in the custody of ICE officials since November, and her children say they need her to come home. However, an immigration lawyer believes it won't be easy.
Two people are accused of murder in the September 2016 death of a Malden, Missouri man.
The victim of a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been identified.
The grand opening of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex is still weeks away, but we got a sneak peek on Friday, April 14.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department showed off its new fire trucks on Friday afternoon, April 14.
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.
North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.
The man who died in a fiery wreck on Highway 49 Friday morning was from Edwards, MS. While authorities have not yet released a name, they did say he was a 51-year-old man driving a 2011 Ford van.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.
A man in his 60s has died after jumping or falling from the Camelot by the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach Thursday, one week after two teenage girls died after falling from the same hotel, officials confirmed, adding that this death appears unrelated to the deaths of the two teenage girls.
One of the first first-responders who arrived on the scene was Cameron Hill, who helped save her life.
Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development cameras show what appears to be a large fire on Interstate-310.
The accident killed the driver of a dump truck and injured the tanker driver
