Paducah PD investigating vandalism at Oak Grove Cemetery

Another picture of the vandalism at the Oak Grove Cemetery. (Source: Paducah PD)

The Paducah Police Department is investigating a vandalism at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

According to police, an officer was called on November 8 after Paducah Parks Department employees found several headstones in the cemetery had been overturned and broken.

The employees said the headstones are some of the oldest in the cemetery; and some, if not all, are more than 100 years old.

The headstones are located on Faith Avenue in the center of the cemetery.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also click here to leave a tip. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

