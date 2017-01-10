Paducah PD investigating vandalism at Oak Grove Cemetery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah PD investigating vandalism at Oak Grove Cemetery

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Cemetery vandalism in Paducah, Ky. (Source: Paducah PD) Cemetery vandalism in Paducah, Ky. (Source: Paducah PD)
Another picture of the vandalism at the Oak Grove Cemetery. (Source: Paducah PD) Another picture of the vandalism at the Oak Grove Cemetery. (Source: Paducah PD)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Paducah Police Department is investigating a vandalism at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

According to police, an officer was called on November 8 after Paducah Parks Department employees found several headstones in the cemetery had been overturned and broken.

The employees said the headstones are some of the oldest in the cemetery; and some, if not all, are more than 100 years old.

The headstones are located on Faith Avenue in the center of the cemetery.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding who is responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. You can also click here to leave a tip. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Giraffe watch: Keepers say 'patience is a virtue'

    Thursday, April 13 2017 4:01 AM EDT2017-04-13 08:01:48 GMT

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

    Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.

  • BREAKING

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Minaldi ordered to rehab for alcoholism, records show

    Thursday, April 13 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 22:44:19 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

    A federal judge whose unusual behavior preceded her mysterious removal from a string of cases was ordered to get treatment for alcoholism so severe a colleague believes she cannot take care of herself, according to court records released Thursday. The records revealing U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi's alcoholism don't answer whether it was a factor in the secretive interruptions in her Louisiana courtroom. But the documents show she moved into an assiste...

  • Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Scorpion stings United Airlines passenger

    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:32:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-04-13 23:44:52 GMT

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    A non-paying and venomous passenger, a scorpion, reportedly stung a paying United Airlines passenger flying from Houston to Calgary, Canada.

    •   
Powered by Frankly