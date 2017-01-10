Zalma man pleads guilty to murder charge

Two Zalma men face charges in the death of a man who was missing for several months.

Court docs: 'It was all over dope' in murder of Bismarck man

A Zalma man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in connection to the January 2015 death of Kenny Willard.

Russell Mayberry was originally charged with first degree murder, but the Bollinger County Prosecutor amended it to second degree murder during court on January 10.

Mayberry pleaded guilty to the amended charge.

Investigators say Mayberry shot and killed Kenny Willard.

Willard's body was found in the Black River in Wayne County on January 24, 2015.

Mayberry's father, Roger Mayberry, told investigators that the murder was "all over dope."

He allegedly helped his son move the body and dump it in the river at Black River Bridge near Williamsville.

Roger Mayberry faces charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. He's set to go to trial on Feb. 9.

Russell Mayberry will be sentenced on Feb. 21.

