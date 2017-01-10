Paducah pharmacy burglarized, suspects caught on camera

Officers in Paducah are looking for two men who broke into a pharmacy and stole prescription drugs.

Surveillance video shows the men using a crowbar to pry open the door at Rick's Pharmacy on Schneidman Road.

It happened just before 4 a.m.

According to police, the men brought a trash can into the store and dumped prescription drugs in it before they ran away.

When officers arrived, they found prescription bottles strewn across the floor. They also found 15 pill bottles on the ground across the street.

Detective Jason Hicks said he believes these same men broke into the same pharmacy and stole drugs on Dec. 27, 2016.

One of the suspects appears to be a black man wearing a green hooded jacket, jeans, and red tennis shoes.

The other man appears to be wearing baggy pants and green or black tennis shoes.

If you recognize either man or know anything about either crime, police want to hear from you.

You can call Paducah Police at 270-444-8550. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

The City of Paducah's website also has an online tip form available.

