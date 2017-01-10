Confirmation hearing for Trump's Homeland Security pick underway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Confirmation hearing for Trump's Homeland Security pick underway

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
John F. Kelly (Source: Department of Defense) John F. Kelly (Source: Department of Defense)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) -

President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security is being grilled by members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

John Kelly, a retired Marine General, will likely be asked about Trump's plans to build a border wall and take other steps to boost immigration security.

Kelly is widely respected by Democrats and Republicans.

He has experience working with the Department of Homeland Security. Kelly was once the head of the military's Southern Command which worked with the Department to combat human trafficking and drug smuggling.

If his appointment is approved, Kelly will become the fifth person to lead the department.

